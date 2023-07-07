Raptors' Offense Leads Way to Game 1 Win

July 7, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT- The top 2 teams from both divisions of the Pioneer League squared off for the first time this season on Thursday night in game 1 of a 3-game set between the Ogden Raptors, and Missoula PaddleHeads. After a series win on the road, the PaddleHeads would look to take that momentum with them to the Garden City, a place that has treated Missoula well this season. However, It would only take one half inning to show the Raptors would make themselves right at home at Allegiance Field at Ogren Park on this night.

The Raptors offense would be the story throughout, immediately setting the tone in the top of the 1st. Ogden would record 5 hits in the frame while bringing all 9 batters to the plate. In a blink of an eye, the Raptors would hold a 3-run lead. Missoula's offense would be kept quiet by ace Brock Gilliam on the flip side with the 2nd year Raptor holding Missoula to just 1 earned run. This would allow the Raptors to cruise to a comfortable margin of victory in a 12-3 win over the PaddleHeads.

