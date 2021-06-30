Tortugas to Help Raise Funds for Officer Raynor's Family

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - As a part of the Daytona Tortugas continued effort to be a driving force for good in and around Volusia County, the team has announced on Wednesday that it will spend the last five games of their Independence Day homestand against the Lakeland Flying Tigers raising funds for the family of Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor after he was seriously wounded in the line of duty last week.

On Wednesday, June 30, and Thursday, July 1, all proceeds from the Tortugas' nightly 50/50 raffle will go to support the injured officer's family. Additionally, more funds will be raised over the weekend, Friday, July 2, through Sunday, July 4, the franchise will host a silent auction along the concourse behind home plate.

Fans will also be able to donate to the cause through the Daytona Tortugas' website. When purchasing tickets online at www.daytonatortugas.com, patrons will be given an option to donate at their discretion to help support the cause.

The six-game homestand continues on Wednesday. As a part of the effort for Officer Raynor's family, fans are encouraged the visit the 50/50 raffle booth located in the concourse area directly behind home plate. It will also be a Wishful Wednesday at The Jack, presented by VyStar Credit Union. Additionally, starting at just $14, patrons will be able to enjoy all-you-can-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and popcorn thanks to a Belly Buster Wednesday presented by Marco's Pizza. Courtesy of Landshark, souvenir cup holders will also be able to enjoy refills at concession stands for just $3.

Coming off the best start of his young career, RHP Case Williams (0-4, 7.39) - Cincinnati's No. 21 prospect per MLB Pipeline - is expected to take the hill for Daytona. RHP Nick Davila (2-1, 0.95) anticipates making the first start of his pro career for Lakeland. Gates open at 6 p.m., while coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network will begin on the MiLB First Pitch app and www.daytonatortugas.com at 6:50 p.m. The first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

Season tickets, multi-game plans, group packages, and single-game tickets are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

