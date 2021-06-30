Luis Garcia Homers Twice as Threshers Fall 13-4

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers (25-24) dropped a rain-shortened game, 13-4, in 7 Â½ innings to the St. Lucie Mets (27-22) at BayCare Ballpark on Wednesday. The game was delayed, and ultimately called, due to lightning with 1 out in the bottom of the 8th inning.

Clearwater's offense was led by a two-homer day for Luis Garcia hitting his 3rd and 4th long balls of the season for a 3-RBI afternoon. Abrahan Gutierrez also had a 4th -inning RBI single.

Gunner Mayer (0-2) was hung with the loss in his first appearance off the IL since May, Rafael Marcano pitched 3.2 innings giving up 2 ER and striking out 3.

Luis Moreno (2-1) for the Mets earned the W, while Drake Nightengale (S,1) picked up the save.

The two squads face off on Thursday for a twin-bill starting at 4 p.m. with 3:30 p.m. gates. Both games of the doubleheader are scheduled for 7 innings, making up Tuesday's rain out.

Thursday is Taps & Tacos with $3.50 24 oz. craft drafts from Motorworks Brewing and Green Bench Brewing. Friday and Saturday are the Threshers Independence Day Celebrations by Budweiser with the largest postgame fireworks shows of the season.

