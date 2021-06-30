Marauders and Mighty Mussels Rained out Wednesday

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Wednesday's game between the Marauders and Fort Myers Mighty Mussels has been postponed due to rain and unplayable field conditions at Hammond Stadium.

The two teams will make up the rained-out game as part of a doubleheader on Friday, July 2, beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Hammond Stadium.

Thursday's game remains scheduled for 7 p.m.

