Marauders and Mighty Mussels Rained out Wednesday
June 30, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Bradenton Marauders News Release
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Wednesday's game between the Marauders and Fort Myers Mighty Mussels has been postponed due to rain and unplayable field conditions at Hammond Stadium.
The two teams will make up the rained-out game as part of a doubleheader on Friday, July 2, beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Hammond Stadium.
Thursday's game remains scheduled for 7 p.m.
