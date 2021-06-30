Tampa Tarpons Postpone Tonight's Doubleheader vs. Jupiter
June 30, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Tampa Tarpons News Release
TAMPA, Fla. - Tonight's doubleheader between the Tampa Tarpons and the Jupiter Hammerheads has been postponed due to inclement weather. A double header is scheduled for Thursday, July 1st.
Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. with the first pitch scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Game Two will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of Game One. Both games will be played to seven innings in regulation.
Tickets from today's game may be taken to the George M. Steinbrenner Field box office and redeemed for the Thursday, July 1st double header only. Thursday's $3 concession specials will start after the first game ends and run through the 5th inning of the 2nd game.
To purchase tickets, fans can visit www.tarponsbaseball.com. Tickets start at $6 and parking is always free.
