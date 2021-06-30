Wednesday's Mussels-Marauders Game Postponed
June 30, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Wednesday's game between the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and the Bradenton Marauders has been postponed due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions at Hammond Stadium.
The game will be made up as a single-admission doubleheader this Friday, July 2 at 4:30 p.m. Gates will open at 4 p.m. Thursday's game will take place as scheduled at 7 p.m.
Islands Night has been rescheduled for Wednesday, July 14.
All tickets to Wednesday's game can be exchanged for a ticket to any Mighty Mussels' game during the 2021 season.
