Tortugas Split Friday Twinbill with Mighty Mussels

September 3, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - RHP Miguel Medrano put together one of his best starts of the season, tossing 5.0-shutout innings to guide the Daytona Tortugas to a 5-2 victory in game two of Friday's doubleheader. The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels captured the suspended game from Thursday evening, 5-1, as the teams split the twinbill before 1,696 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Scoreless going to the third in game two, Daytona's (53-53) offense kicked into gear in the bottom half of the inning. 1B Ruben Ibarra (0-2, R, BB, SO) drew a leadoff walk and scooted to third on a double to left from C Daniel Vellojín (1-3, R, 2B, BB). SS Elly De La Cruz (1-4, 2 RBI, 2 SO) subsequently poked a two-run single to right to put the Tortugas in front.

In the fifth, Daytona erupted again. LF Leo Seminati (0-1, R, 2 BB) earned a one-out walk and swiped second base - one of his career-high three in the game - before 3B Debby Santana (1-3, R, 2B, RBI, 2 SO) smashed a double down the right-field line to drive him in.

Now ahead by three, two batters later, CF Justice Thompson (1-2, R, HR, 2 RBI, BB, SO) punished a 3-2 delivery off the roof of the batting cages in left for a two-run home run. The Tampa, Fla. native's second professional home run extended Daytona's advantage to 5-0.

Fort Myers (51-51) made sure the Tortugas sweated the final three outs. The Mighty Mussels received a pair of doubles from 1B Christian Encarnación-Strand (1-3, R, 2B) and CF Misael Urbina (2-3, R, 2B, RBI, SO) to break up the shutout before a trio of walks forced in another tally.

With the bases loaded and two out, 2B Alerick Soularie (0-3, BB, SO) stepped to the plate in a 5-2 game as the go-ahead run. RHP Tyler Garbee (2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO) buckled down and induced a ground ball to first, quelling the rally, and sealing the Tortugas' victory.

RHP Miguel Medrano (5.0 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 4 SO) was sublime for Daytona in the nightcap. The 23-year-old matched a season-high with 5.0 innings pitched and did not yield a run en route to his fourth triumph of the season.

Mighty Mussels RHP Miguel Rodríguez (2.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO) punched out five over 2.1 innings of work but suffered his fourth defeat.

Friday's contests started with the resumption of Thursday's suspended game. Fort Myers held a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the third, but Daytona had a man at second and one out with a 2-2 count on 3B Elly De La Cruz (0-4, 2 SO).

RHP Casey Legumina (5.2 IP, 3 H, BB, 5 SO) came on to begin the restarted affair and, following a wild pitch that allowed the runner to take third, struck out both men he faced to leave the man aboard.

It remained a 3-1 ballgame until Fort Myers put the finishing touches on their victory in the fifth. 3B Christian Encarnación-Strand (3-5, 2 R, RBI, SO) started the attack with a single and C Patrick Winkel (2-5, R, 2B) promptly followed with a double.

RF Kyler Fedko (1-3, 2 RBI) padded the Mighty Mussels' lead to three, 4-1, with a sacrifice fly to left. Three pitches later, DH Charles Mack (1-4, 2B, RBI) scalded a grounder past the first-base bag and down the right-field line. Winkel scored easily on the two-bagger to stretch the Fort Myers advantage to 5-1.

Daytona's best opportunity to score after the third came in the bottom of the eighth. 2B Gus Steiger (1-3, SO) collected an infield hit and SS José Torres (1-3, 2B, BB, SO) followed with a double to right to put men at second and third with nobody out.

Legumina proceeded to induce three-straight non-threatening fly balls to strand both men in scoring position and keep the Tortugas' deficit at four.

The Mighty Mussels jumped out to an early 3-0 lead on Thursday night before the rain arrived. Three straight singles from Encarnación-Strand, Winkel, and Fedko put Fort Myers up 1-0 in the first. A wild pitch and another knock from Encarnación-Strand added two more to the ledger in the second.

LF Leo Seminati (1-4, R, 3B, SO) started the home half of the second inning on Thursday with a triple and scored Daytona's only run of the game on a ground out to first by C Garrett Wolforth (0-4, RBI, SO).

Legumina (5.2 IP, 3 H, BB, 5 SO) tossed a career-high 5.2 innings of shutout relief, garnering his third victory of the year. RHP John Stankiewicz (2.1 IP, 2 H, R, ER, BB, 3 SO) registered three punchouts before being removed following the suspension in a no-decision for the Mussels.

RHP Ryan Cardona (2.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB) had a tough full-season debut for the Tortugas. The 19th-round selection in this past July's draft yielded three runs over a career-high-matching 2.0 innings, taking his first career defeat.

The best promotion in baseball returns to Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Saturday with Bob Ross Night 4.0. Fans are advised to get to the ballpark early, as the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a limited edition Paint-Your-Own Bob Ross Bobblehead presented by Radiology Associates Imaging. A painting station for fans to get a head start on personalizing their bobbleheads will be set up at the Turtle's Nest along the first-base line. Fans will also be able to enjoy special food items at the concession stands featuring a "Paint Palette Box" with funnel fries, marshmallows, M & M's, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch drizzled with chocolate syrup. It will also be a Copa de la Diversión celebration with special uniforms for players and coaches as a part of the weekend-long "Best Dressed Team in Baseball" series.

Searching for a series victory, Daytona is expected to hand the ball to Boynton Beach native RHP James Marinan (1-6, 5.66) on Saturday. Fort Myers is projected to counter with LHP Cade Povich (NR) - Minnesota's third-round selection in this year's draft - who will make his professional debut. Coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network will begin on the MiLB First Pitch app and www.daytonatortugas.com at 6:50 p.m. leading up to the 7:05 p.m. first pitch from Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Season tickets, multi-game plans, group packages, and single-game tickets are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from September 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.