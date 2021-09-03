Mighty Mussels Game Notes - Fri, Sep 3 at Daytona

September 3, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







The Mighty Mussels begin a doubleheader with the Daytona Tortugas at 5 p.m. at Jackie Robinson Ballpark Friday.

RHP Casey Legumina will inherit a 3-1 lead in the 3rd inning when Game 1 resumes, and RHP Miguel Rodriguez will start Game 2.

Coverage is available on the Tortugas Baseball Network.

DOUBLE DIP IN DAYTONA

Thursday night's contest at Jackie Robinson Ballpark was suspended in the bottom of the third inning with Fort Myers leading 3-1. RHP Casey Legumina will relieve John Stankiewicz when the game is resumed at 5 p.m. Friday. Legumina will inherit a one-on, one-out situation when he enters. The teams will wrap up the modified doubleheader with a seven-inning game after Thursday's nine inning game is completed.

THE FINAL HOMESTAND IS COMING!

The Mighty Mussels will wrap up their inaugural season with a 12-game homestand at Hammond Stadium beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The Mussels will face the worst team in the league (Palm Beach) and the best team in the league (Tampa) on the same homestand. The Tarpons will be gearing up for a postseason run. See Page 2 for a list of exciting promotions.

STRIKEOUT-TO-WALK SENIORITY

Despite not having a single top-30 prospect on the active roster all season, the Mighty Mussels' pitching staff has ranked top-3 in the league in ERA throughout the campaign. The Mussels currently lead the circuit in strikeout-to-walk ratio (2.63), notching the second most Ks in the Low-A Southeast (1,079). Fort Myers ranks fourth in ERA (4.06) amongst the 14 Low-A teams with at least 1,035 strikeouts.

MUSSELS BATS BREAK OUT

The Mighty Mussels' offense had struggled for an entire month, but has taken some major steps forward the past two weeks:

Games W-L R/G H/G AVG SLG

July 16-Aug 19 10-16 3.4 5.2 .177 .289

Last 12 Games 4-8 4.9 7.5 .234 .339

THE COWBOY IS LOOSE!!

Oklahoma State's Christian Encarnacion-Strand is off to a red-hot start with Fort Myers, batting .344 with three home runs and eight RBI in his first eight games with the Mighty Mussels. The former Cowboy spent two years at Yavapai College (Ariz.) before transferring to Stillwater - where he won Big 12 Newcomer of the Year this spring. The Twins drafted Encarnacion-Strand in the 4th round of this year's draft.

PITCHING IS EVERYTHING

The Mussels' results have greatly depended on the success of the pitching staff this season:

Games W-L ERA Rnk WHIP AVG

May 11-13 5.15 7th 1.56 .247

June 17-8 2.63 1st 1.01 .193

July 12-14 4.37 5th 1.42 .247

August 10-14 4.31 7th 1.46 .254

REVEALING THE NEW TOP 30

Baseball America revealed their midseason Twins' Top 30 prospect update last week. Four current Mighty Mussels players made the list:

SS Keoni Cavaco - No. 15

OF Misael Urbina - No. 20

1B Aaron Sabato - No. 22

OF Alerick Soularie - No. 24

ROSTER REFRESHED, WE HAVE DRAFT PICKS!

The Mighty Mussels have turned over nearly half of their roster over the past three weeks - adding

five new position players to the mix. This week, they've added the first pitcher from the 2021 draft class.

NEW PLAYERS:

2B/OF Alerick Soularie - 2nd Rd in 2020

LHP Cade Povich - 3rd Rd in 2021

1B/3B Christian Encarnacion-Strand - 4th Rd in 2021

2B/3B Jake Rucker - 7th Rd in 2021

C Patrick Winkel - 9th Rd in 2021

OF Kyler Fedko - 12th Rd in 2021

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from September 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.