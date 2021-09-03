Jupiter Gets Back in the Win Column Thursday Night

September 3, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







After dropping the first two games of the series, the Jupiter Hammerheads bounce back and beat the St. Lucie Mets 6-1 on Thursday night.

With the win, the Hammerheads retake first place in the division and now lead the Mets by a 0.5 game.

The Hammerheads' pitching staff was the driving force behind Thursday's win. Starter, Luis Palacios set the tone allowing just three hits in seven innings. The lefty punched out seven batters and only gave up one run. The Venezuelan has allowed just two runs in his last 17 innings.

First out of the bullpen was Eddy Tavarez, who pitched a hitless eighth inning with two strikeouts. Tavarez now holds a 0.71 ERA in a Hammerheads uniform this season. The righty has pitched in eight games for Jupiter.

To close out the game, the Hammerheads turned to Marlins' 13th-round draft pick, Chandler Jozwiak. The lefty from Texas A&M struck out the side in the ninth to seal the victory for the Hammerheads. Thursday was the 22-year-old's fourth appearance with Jupiter.

At the plate, the Hammerheads finished with 10 hits but none were bigger than Victor Mesa Jr.'s sixth-inning two-run home run to break a 1-1 tie. It was the fourth homer and 63rd RBI of the season for the Cuban-born outfielder.

The Hammerheads would end up scoring two more times in the sixth inning courtesy of Davis Bradshaw and Dalvy Rosario.

Jupiter would score one more time when Cody Morissette drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning

For St. Lucie, Jordan Yamamoto made his third MLB rehab start. The Jupiter native pitched four innings and allowed one run. Yamamoto is familiar with Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium as he was a member of the Jupiter Hammerheads in 2018.

The Hammerheads and Mets will play the fourth game in their series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Friday evening at 6:30 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from September 3, 2021

Jupiter Gets Back in the Win Column Thursday Night - Jupiter Hammerheads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.