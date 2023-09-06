Tortugas Rally Late, Beat Mets 9-4

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas erased an eighth inning deficit and defeated the St. Lucie Mets 9-4 on Wednesday afternoon at Clover Park.

The Mets led 4-3 after seven innings but Daytona scored six runs across the final two innings. Ricardo Cabrera hit a game-tying RBI single with one out in the eighth off Ben Simon. Ethan O'Donnell then crushed a three-run homer to put the Tortguas up 7-4.

O'Donnell hit a wall-scraping RBI double in the ninth for the final run of the contest. He went 2 for 4 with three RBI and reached base four times. O'Donnell is 6 for 9 with two home runs, one double, a walk, five RBI and four runs scored in the two games in the series.

The Mets broke a 3-3 tie in the seventh inning on a RBI single by Jefrey De Los Santos. The Mets had runners on first and second with no outs later in the inning but did not score again. They went 2 for 15 with runners in scoring position.

Mets starting pitcher Jonah Tong toss 3.0 solid innings. He scattered three hits and walked three but only gave up one run. Tong struck out five.

Daytona starter Arij Fransen limited the Mets to two runs over 5.0 innings. He struck out seven and walked three.

Graham Osman got the win for Daytona. He committed two throwing errors but was only charged with one earned run over 3.0 innings. He also struck out seven.

Angel Alfonseca took the loss for the Mets. He was charged with two runs in 0.2 innings. Simon allowed four runs in 1.0 inning of work.

De Los Santos went 2 for 4 with a double, single and a RBI from the leadoff spot.

Nick Lorusso was 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles. It was the second time in the last four games Lorusso recorded two doubles.

The Mets (42-83, 18-42) and Tortugas (55-70, 26-34) play the third game of their series at Clover Park on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m.

