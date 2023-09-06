Field of Beers Festival Set for Saturday at Clover Park

September 6, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Field of Beers Festival presented by Southern Eagle and A&G Concrete Pools is coming to Clover Park on Saturday afternoon.

Fans can purchase tickets to Field of Beers at the Clover Park box office or on www.stluciemets.com. Cost is $35 in advance and includes a ticket to the Mets game against the Daytona Tortugas and a sampling cup. Cost is $40 on Saturday.

Field of Beers runs from 2:30-5:30 p.m. There will be live music throughout the tasting and college football shown on the video board. The ballgame starts at 6:10 p.m. and features postgame fireworks.

Below is a list of Field of Beers vendors:

-Funky Buddha Brewery

-Florida Keys Brewing Company

-Victory Brewery

-Southern Tier Brewing Company

-Bold Rock Hard Cider

-Sailfish Brewing Company

-Tampa Bay Brewing Company

-Motorworks Brewing

-Ace Cider

-Armed Forces Brewing Company

-Civil Society Brewing Company

-ELYSIAN Brewing

-Kona Brewing Company

-Islamorada Brewery & Distillery

-Old Irving Brewing Company

-Goose Island Brew Company

-Atoll

-King Spirits

-Costa Tequila

-Nutrl Vodka

Cutwater Spirits

-TBC

-Twisted Brewing Company

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from September 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.