Field of Beers Festival Set for Saturday at Clover Park
September 6, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Field of Beers Festival presented by Southern Eagle and A&G Concrete Pools is coming to Clover Park on Saturday afternoon.
Fans can purchase tickets to Field of Beers at the Clover Park box office or on www.stluciemets.com. Cost is $35 in advance and includes a ticket to the Mets game against the Daytona Tortugas and a sampling cup. Cost is $40 on Saturday.
Field of Beers runs from 2:30-5:30 p.m. There will be live music throughout the tasting and college football shown on the video board. The ballgame starts at 6:10 p.m. and features postgame fireworks.
Below is a list of Field of Beers vendors:
-Funky Buddha Brewery
-Florida Keys Brewing Company
-Victory Brewery
-Southern Tier Brewing Company
-Bold Rock Hard Cider
-Sailfish Brewing Company
-Tampa Bay Brewing Company
-Motorworks Brewing
-Ace Cider
-Armed Forces Brewing Company
-Civil Society Brewing Company
-ELYSIAN Brewing
-Kona Brewing Company
-Islamorada Brewery & Distillery
-Old Irving Brewing Company
-Goose Island Brew Company
-Atoll
-King Spirits
-Costa Tequila
-Nutrl Vodka
Cutwater Spirits
-TBC
-Twisted Brewing Company
