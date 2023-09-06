Blue Jays Toss Combined No-Hitter, First Since August 2022

Daytona Beach, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays no-hit the Daytona Tortugas Saturday in game one of a scheduled doubleheader at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

LHP Kendry Rojas, 20 y/o from Ciego de Avila, Cuba, made his 15th start, and 19th appearance of the year for Dunedin. Sporting a 3.77 ERA entering the start, Rojas seemed like he was right on the verge of putting it all together, much like his beginning of the season.

Dunedin gave themselves an early cushion, taking advantage of a two-base error by Donovan Antonia to put MiLB-rehabber Stevie Berman in scoring position. Brennan Orf brought him in on an RBI-single two batters later, giving the Blue Jays a 1-0 lead.

Rojas' command was shaky to start, walking the second batter of the game, and hitting the third. But he was able to get out of the inning just a pitch later, forcing Reds' 5th ranked prospect Cam Collier to ground into an inning-ending double play.

However, Rojas settled right in, facing the minimum over the course of the next four innings. But like every no-hitter, this one needed help from the Dunedin defense.

Daytona's Johnny Ascanio hit a rocket of a shot down the third base line, forcing an astounding play by Blue Jays' third baseman Tucker Toman, diving to his right and firing a bullet to first to beat Ascanio by half a step. Then on the very next play, Ethan O'Donnell grounded one to the right side of the infield, forcing another dive by Edward Duran at first, flipping it to Rojas covering the first base bag.

Fast-forward to the end of the sixth, and Rojas' pitch count at seventy-four, Blue Jays' manager Donnie Murphy opted to send out Grayson Thurman for the final frame of the seven-inning contest.

Thurman made quick work of the first two batters, on just eight pitches, but the ninth caused Blue Jays fans to hold their breath. Another grounder to the right side, this time getting past Duran, but Bryce Arnold made the pickup and with Duran off the bag, Thurman sprinted over to cover. Arnold fired one to Thurman in stride and simultaneous to Thurman reaching his right leg out, tumbling to the ground after tagging the bag to finish the job.

The no-no Saturday was Dunedin's first since August 14, 2022 against the Tampa Tarpons, a game also started by Rojas, and the fourth since 2021. This is the third no-hitter thrown by a Toronto Blue Jays affiliate in 2023, with the Vancouver Canadians no-hitting the Everett AquaSox on June 10th, and the FCL Blue Jays no-hitting the FCL Phillies on August 7th.

