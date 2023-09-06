Hammerheads Blank Blue Jays, Clinch 2023 Playoffs

September 6, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







Jupiter is heading back to the Florida State League playoffs after a 5-0 victory over Dunedin on Tuesday night.

The first-place Hammerheads (66-61) clinched the second-half of the FSL's East Division with the win, setting the stage for the team's first postseason appearance since 2012. Jupiter will take on Palm Beach in a best-of-3 series beginning Sept. 12.

The Hammerheads struck in the second inning and didn't look back. Jan Mercado ripped a two-run double to left, plating Brock Vradenburg and Mark Coley II for an early lead. Coley added an RBI single in the fifth and the Marlins affiliate tacked on two more insurance runs in the seventh on an RBI double from Kemp Alderman and a fielder's choice grounder from Vradenburg.

Jupiter pitchers held the Blue Jays to six hits. Starter Tristan Stevens, a 25-year-old righty who signed with Miami out of Texas, struck out five over three innings. Righty reliever Nigel Belgrave, in only his third appearance with Jupiter, struck out seven in three frames for the win out of the bullpen before Riskiel Tineo, a 20-year-old reliever in his second season with Miami, allowed two hits over the final three innings for his first save.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from September 6, 2023

Hammerheads Blank Blue Jays, Clinch 2023 Playoffs - Jupiter Hammerheads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.