Hammerheads Take Series-Opener over Blue Jays, Clinch Postseason Berth

Dunedin, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays (61-66, 29-32) dropped the final series-opener of the year Tuesday night against the Jupiter Hammerheads (66-61, 31-30), 5-0, at TD Ballpark.

The Hammerheads opened up the scoring in the second inning. Brock Vradenburg drew a walk to leadoff the inning, and Mark Coley II singled to put the first two men aboard. After a ground out, Jake DeLeo drew another walk off Blue Jays' starter RHP Connor O'Halloran to load the bases, and Jan Mercado ripped a double to left, scoring two. O'Halloran was able to get out of the inning with no further damage, but Jupiter taking a 2-0 lead.

Meanwhile the Hammerheads' staff all shoved. Jupiter starter RHP Tristan Stevens allowed just three baserunners (two singles, one walk), while striking out five in his three innings of work. RHP Nigel Belgrave threw the next three innings, giving up another two hits, but striking out career-high seven batters in just his third Single-A appearance. Finally, RHP Riskiel Tineo went the final three innings, also giving up two hits, adding another two strikeouts while breaking a streak of six consecutive blown saves, earning his first of the year, and first at the Single-A level.

Jupiter was able to extend their lead a couple of times, tacking one on in the fifth, and another two in the seventh to make it an eventual 5-0 final.

With the win and a Daytona loss about thirty minutes after the final out, the Jupiter Hammerheads clinched their first postseason berth since 2012, winning the second-half crown in the East, securing a date early next week against their roommates, the Palm Beach Cardinals. With the loss, Dunedin now cannot finish above .500 overall in 2023, but can still finish with a winning record in the second-half by winning out. The two teams go again on Wednesday night at TD Ballpark, the final $2 Wednesday of the year. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and live coverage will begin on the Dunedin Blue Jays Radio Network starting at 6:15 p.m.

