Tortugas-Mighty Mussels Rained out on Saturday
June 11, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas' scheduled game on Saturday evening against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels at Jackie Robinson Ballpark has been postponed due to field conditions and further impending weather.
.As a result, both teams will play a doubleheader on Sunday, June 12, with the first pitch of game one slated for 3:30 p.m. ET. Both contests will be seven innings in length. There will be a roughly 30-minute break in between the two games
The gates are set to open at 2:30 p.m., one hour before the first pitch. Fans with tickets to Saturday's postponed game may redeem them at the Tortugas' box office for any ticket (of equal or lesser value) to a Tortugas home game throughout the remainder of the 2022 regular season. Patrons may also redeem their tickets by calling the 'Tugas at (386) 257-3172.
The homestand comes to a close with Shelldon's Family Fun Day. Members of the brand-new kids and family plan receive tickets to every Sunday home game in addition to a Tortugas' hat, a meal voucher - good for a free hot dog, popcorn, and small fountain drink - at the gates. After the final out, youngsters take the diamond with Kids Run The Bases presented by Neighbor's Ice Cream Parlor.
Saturday's scheduled starting pitcher RHP Hunter Parks (2-0, 2.65 ERA) - is expected to get the ball for Daytona in game one, while RHP Tanner Cooper (2-1, 3.15) is slated to take the hill in the nightcap. Fort Myers' scheduled starter for Saturday - RHP Pierson Ohl (2-2, 4.80) - is projected to get the ball in the lid-lifter. RHP Mike Paredes (2-1, 2.30) - expects to start the finale.
Season ticket and multi-game plans are still currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com, or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.
