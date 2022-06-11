Mets Homer Three Times, Blast Hammerheads 9-2

JUPITER, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets hit three home runs and pounded the Jupiter Hammerheads 9-2 on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

William Lugo set the tone with a two-run homer in the first inning off Holt Jones (1-2). The Mets added another run in the inning when Carlos Dominguez hit a RBI single to plate Stanley Consuegra.

Raul Beracierta launched a long homer to left field against Holt in the second inning to make it 4-1.

Junior Tilien mashed his seventh homer of the season, a two-run shot, in the sixth inning to put the Mets up 8-2.

Mets starter Christian Scott (2-0) won his second straight game. He held the Hammerheads to two runs on seven hits over 5.0 innings. Scott did not walk a batter and struck out six.

Javier Atencio pitched the final four innings behind Scott to get his first save. Atencio did not give up a run. He allowed three hits, walked two and struck out five.

The Mets pounded out 10 hits. Tilien, Consuegra and Dominguez had two hits apiece. Consuegra hit his 11th double and third triple of the season.

The Mets (37-18) and Hammerheads (28-26) play their series finale on Sunday. First pitch at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is scheduled for 12:00 p.m.

