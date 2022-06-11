Tarpons Postpone Game against Cardinals Postponed

Tampa, Fla. - Tonight's Game between the Tampa Tarpons and the Palm Beach Cardinals has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions. A double header is scheduled for Sunday, June 12th at 11:00 AM.

Gates will open at 10:30 a.m. Game Two will begin approximately 35 minutes following the conclusion of Game One. Both games will be seven-inning contests.

Tickets from tonight's game may be exchanged for tomorrow's double header or any remaining 2022 Tarpons regular season home game.

