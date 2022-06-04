Tortugas-Mets Contest Cancelled on Saturday

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas' scheduled game on Saturday evening against the St. Lucie Mets at Clover Park has been cancelled due to rain and inclement weather. Since both teams do not meet again before the first half concludes on June 23, Saturday's matchup will not be rescheduled.

After Friday's postponement, both teams will still play a doubleheader on Sunday, June 5, with the first pitch of game one slated for 12:10 p.m. ET. Both contests will be seven innings in length. There will be a roughly 30-minute break in between the two games.

The 'Tugas will look to return to the win column on Sunday with RHP Julian Aguiar (3-4, 4.21) expected to make the start in the lid-lifter. RHP Hunter Parks (2-0, 3.00) projects to take the hill in the nightcap. RHP Robert Colina (0-1, 2.25) is scheduled to get the ball for the Mets in game one. St. Lucie has not announced a probable starter for the finale. Coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network will begin on the MiLB First Pitch app and www.daytonatortugas.com at 11:55 a.m. leading up to the 12:10 p.m. first pitch from Clover Park.

After the weekend on the road, the Tortugas will return to Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Tuesday, June 7, to open up a series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, the Florida State League affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. It will be a Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Radiology Associates Imaging. The Tortugas will don unique pink-clad uniforms that will be auctioned off at the end of the season with all proceeds to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer. It is also a Silver Sluggers Night by Conviva, featuring special team store and concession stand deals for members, plus more. The series opener features Taco Tuesday with options at the concession stands starting at just $3.

