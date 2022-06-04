Quirion, Yonamine Homer in 9th as Threshers Walk-Off Blue Jays for Second Straight Night

CLEARWATER, Fl - Trailing 2-1 in the ninth, the Clearwater Threshers used back-to-back solo home runs from catcher Anthony Quirion and first baseman Micah Yonamine to walk-off the Dunedin Blue Jays 3-2 for a second straight game on Saturday night at BayCare Ballpark.

Right-hander Andrew Painter, the 13th overall selection of the Philadelphia Phillies in MLB's 2021 Draft, allowed only one run on two hits and struck out nine in six impressive innings of work. It was the second consecutive outing in which Painter tossed six innings, and the righty now leads the Single-A level with 69 strikeouts on the season.

After the Blue Jays (22-28) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning, the Threshers (26-23) evened the game on an RBI double by Kendall Simmons in the fourth.

Left-hander Gabriel Yanez and righty Rodolfo Sanchez worked a scoreless seventh and eighth inning respectively on the mound for Clearwater, before fellow right-hander Konnor Ash allowed an RBI base knock to Dunedin's third baseman Damiano Palmegiani in the ninth to give the visitors a 2-1 advantage.

With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Quirion launched a solo homer out to left to tie the game 2-2 before Yonamine also sent one out to left on the first offering to give the Threshers a 3-2 walk-off victory in thrilling fashion.

Clearwater and Dunedin wrap up the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at 12:00 p.m. Lefty Matt Osterberg (0-3, 3.75 ERA) will look to make it four consecutive wins for the home team, with coverage on the Threshers Broadcasting Network beginning at 11:50 a.m.

