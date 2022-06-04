Saturday's Game Between Mets and Tortugas Cancelled

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Saturday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Daytona Tortugas at Clover Park has been cancelled due to persistent rain and unplayable field conditions.

The teams will play a doubleheader on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. to make up for Friday's postponement. Saturday's game will not be made up since the teams do not meet again in the first half.

Fans with tickets to Saturday's game can exchange those tickets for any other game this season except July 3rd.

On Sunday kids get in free with the purchase of an adult ticket. During the first game fans can enjoy $1 draft beer and $3 bloody marys. Kids can run the bases after the second game ends.

Stay up to date on stluciemets.com and our social channels @stluciemets.

