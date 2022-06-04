Weather Once Again Postpones Cardinals

June 4, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







Saturday's doubleheader between the Palm Beach Cardinals and Jupiter Hammerheads is postponed.

First pitch was slated for 4 p.m. Unfortunately, persistent rainfall throughout the South Florida region has made conditions unplayable at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The teams will schedule two games on Sunday to conclude the series. First pitch times are still to be determined.

Ticket holders for Saturday's doubleheader may exchange their tickets for any future date in 2022 (blackout dates may apply).

