Tortugas and Mets Suspended in Third Due to Rain

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - After a 34-minute delay began the contest, a torrential downpour in the middle of the third inning caused Wednesday night's contest between the Daytona Tortugas and St. Lucie Mets at Jackie Robinson Ballpark to be suspended. The game will resume Thursday at 5:30 p.m. with Daytona leading, 2-0. The scheduled contest for Thursday will now be a seven-inning ballgame, starting roughly 30 minutes following game one's completion.

Wednesday's game resumption will complete its originally scheduled nine innings. The gates are slated to open at 4:30 p.m., one hour before the first pitch. Fans with tickets to Wednesday's suspended game may redeem them at the Tortugas' box office for any home game throughout the remainder of the 2021 regular season. Patrons may also redeem their tickets by calling the 'Tugas at (386) 257-3172.

Daytona scored the only runs of the night in the home half of the second. With one out, RF Austin Hendrick (1-1, R, 2B) rifled his first career extra-base hit off the right-field fence for a double. Four pitches later, C Garrett Wolforth (1-1, R, HR, 2 RBI) launched a towering shot into the Volusia County night. The two-run blast - his first of the year - clanged off a retaining fence beyond the wall in right to put the Tortugas in front, 2-0.

LHP Evan Kravetz (3.0 IP, 2 BB, 6 SO) pieced together a magnificent performance for Daytona before the rains came. The 24-year-old did not yield a hit and struck out a career-high six over his three innings of work.

Mets RHP Garrison Bryant (2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 SO) issued two runs over two innings prior to the halt of play.

The Tortugas continue their "Season of Shell-ebration" on Thursday night with the return of the biggest party in Central Florida. It will be the first Thirsty Thursday presented by Bud Light, as all in attendance may enjoy their favorite draft beer or fountain soda starting as low as $1.

In the seven-inning finale, Daytona is scheduled to hand the ball to RHP Jason Parker (0-0, 18.00 ERA) for his second career start. St. Lucie is projected to counter with 19-year-old RHP Junior Santos (0-0, 3.00 ERA). That contest will get underway approximately 30 minutes following the completion of Wednesday's suspended affair.

Season ticket, multi-game plans, group packages, and more are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

