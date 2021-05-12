Mets, Tortugas Suspended in 3rd Inning on Wednesday
May 12, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - St. Lucie Mets News Release
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Wednesday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Daytona Tortugas was suspended due to rain and unplayable field conditions at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.
Play was halted in the middle of the third inning with Daytona leading 2-0. The contest will resume on Thursday beginning at 5:30 p.m. and will be played through nine innings. A seven-inning game will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game.
The Tortugas grabbed the early lead in the second inning on a two-run home run by Garrett Wolforth against Garrison Bryant.
Tortugas starter Evan Kravetz was rolling, tossing three no-hit innings with six strikeouts and two walks.
