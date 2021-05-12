Marauders Crank Three Homers in Rout of Jays
May 12, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Bradenton Marauders News Release
CLEARWATER, Fla. - After five innings of dueling pitchers, Tuesday's game turned into a slugfest in the latter innings as the Marauders beat the Dunedin Blue Jays, 11-4, at BayCare Ballpark.
The win pushed the Marauders (4-3) over .500 for the first time this season and dealt the Blue Jays (1-6) their sixth loss in seven games. Eight of the nine players in Bradenton's starting lineup collected a hit.
Dariel Lopez opened the scoring by leading off with a home run for the Maruaders to lead off the second inning. Leonardo Jimenez tied the score for Dunedin in the third with an RBI-single, only to see the Marauders retake the lead in the fifth, when Maikol Escotto beat out an infield single, took second and third on a wild pitch and a walk, respectively, then got reliever Juan de Paula (0-2) to balk him home for the go-ahead run.
Endy Rodriguez launched a three-run homer to right field in the sixth inning, and Will Matthiessen lined a three-run shot just over the right field wall in a five-run Marauders ninth for his first homer of the year.
Marauders starting pitcher Luis Ortiz struck out a career-high seven batters across four innings, and Nick Garcia (2-0) earned the win in relief, holding Dunedin scoreless and hitless from the fifth through the seventh innings.
The Jays managed two runs off Cameron Junker in the eighth inning on a single to center field that was misplayed by Hudson Head, allowing two runs to score. Wandi Montout allowed a two-out RBI-single in the ninth to Addison Barger before recording a game-ending strikeout with the bases loaded.
The two teams continue their series Wednesday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at BayCare Ballpark. RHP Santiago Florez is scheduled to start for the Marauders against RHP Lazaro Estrada for Dunedin.
