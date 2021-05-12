Marauders Crank Three Homers in Rout of Jays

May 12, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







CLEARWATER, Fla. - After five innings of dueling pitchers, Tuesday's game turned into a slugfest in the latter innings as the Marauders beat the Dunedin Blue Jays, 11-4, at BayCare Ballpark.

The win pushed the Marauders (4-3) over .500 for the first time this season and dealt the Blue Jays (1-6) their sixth loss in seven games. Eight of the nine players in Bradenton's starting lineup collected a hit.

Dariel Lopez opened the scoring by leading off with a home run for the Maruaders to lead off the second inning. Leonardo Jimenez tied the score for Dunedin in the third with an RBI-single, only to see the Marauders retake the lead in the fifth, when Maikol Escotto beat out an infield single, took second and third on a wild pitch and a walk, respectively, then got reliever Juan de Paula (0-2) to balk him home for the go-ahead run.

Endy Rodriguez launched a three-run homer to right field in the sixth inning, and Will Matthiessen lined a three-run shot just over the right field wall in a five-run Marauders ninth for his first homer of the year.

Marauders starting pitcher Luis Ortiz struck out a career-high seven batters across four innings, and Nick Garcia (2-0) earned the win in relief, holding Dunedin scoreless and hitless from the fifth through the seventh innings.

The Jays managed two runs off Cameron Junker in the eighth inning on a single to center field that was misplayed by Hudson Head, allowing two runs to score. Wandi Montout allowed a two-out RBI-single in the ninth to Addison Barger before recording a game-ending strikeout with the bases loaded.

The two teams continue their series Wednesday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at BayCare Ballpark. RHP Santiago Florez is scheduled to start for the Marauders against RHP Lazaro Estrada for Dunedin.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from May 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.