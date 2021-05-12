Despite Offensive Surge, Jupiter Falls to Palm Beach

After clawing its way back from an early 6-run deficit to take the lead, the Hammerheads were outscored in the final four innings in an eventual 13-8 loss to the Palm Beach Cardinals.

The Cardinals tagged six runs in the first two innings to Hammerheads start Dax Fulton who was removed following that second frame.

Despite falling behind, the Hammerheads scored seven unanswered runs to take a 7-6 lead heading into the fifth inning. Nasim Nunez, Federico Polanco, and Troy Johnston all had multi-hit games for the Hammerheads with Johnston adding four RBI. Polanco and Ashton Easley also added two RBI each.

In addition, Jupiter had five extra base hits, all doubles.

Palm Beach immediately responded by putting up five runs in the fifth to take a commanding lead and never looked back.

Jupiter tacked on two more runs in the fourth and a solo run in the sixth bringing the gap to as little as three runs. Palm Beach then regained its large lead in the eighth on two unearned runs.

The back end of the Jupiter bullpen, M.D. Johnson (1 IP), Raul Brito (2 IP), and Eliezer Rodriguez (1 IP) kept the additional damage to a minimum combining for four innings and no earned runs allowed.

Despite the loss, the Hammerheads plate discipline continued to improve at the plate on Thursday. Heading into the game, Jupiter averaged just over four walks and 11.5 strikeouts at the plate per game. On Thursday, the team drew eight total walks while only striking out seven times.

The teams will play once again on Thursday Night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in the first Hammerheads game open to the public. Dollar beer specials are on the menu as the Hammerheads celebrate the first Thirsty Thursday of the season. It's also Silver Sluggers night which means baseball bingo will be played all game long for seniors ages 55 and over who are a part of the program.

