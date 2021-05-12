St. Lucie Sours Daytona's Return to the Jack with Late Rally, 4-2

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets rallied for runs in each of the game's final three innings, souring the Daytona Tortugas return to Jackie Robinson Ballpark after a 621-day hiatus, winning 4-2 in front of a sellout crowd of 1,100 fans on Tuesday night.

Following an hour-long rain delay to start the night, Daytona (4-3) snagged the contest's opening tally for the first time this season. 2B Tyler Callihan (2-3, R, 2B, RBI, BB) reached on catcher's interference two pitches in and proceeded to swipe second. The 20-year-old scooted to third and then crossed the dish on two separate wild pitches to give the Tortugas a 1-0 lead.

RHP Carson Spiers (6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, 9 SO) took center stage from there. The Clemson alum posted the longest start (6.0 IP) for any 'Tuga starter thus far and accumulated the team's highest strikeout total (9) from one pitcher since RHP Mac Sceroler punched out 10 against the Florida Fire Frogs on August 7, 2019.

However, the bullpen could not hold his minuscule lead. St. Lucie (5-2) sprung to life in the top of the seventh, as a walk to LF Zach Ashford (1-3, R, BB) and single by 1B Warren Saunders (1-4, R, 3 SO) ignited the attack. Both runners advanced to second and third on a wild pitch before scoring on a two-run, two-out single to center by RF Cole Kleszcz (1-3, R, 2 RBI, BB), giving the Mets a 2-1 edge.

The Tortugas made sure that lead didn't last long, drawing even in the bottom of the frame. LF Danny Lantigua (1-4, R, 2B, SO) roped a double off the left-field fence with one down and used great baserunning to take third on a miscue in the outfield. With two out and men at the corners following a hit-by-pitch, Callihan emerged again and scalded a hot-shot grounder off the pitcher's glove. The ball trickled towards the third-base line and ended as an RBI infield single.

In the eighth, St. Lucie took the lead for good. With one out, SS Shervyen Newton (1-3, R, RBI, 2 BB, SO) walked and took second base on a wild pitch. C Francisco Álvarez (3-4, SO) followed, launching a liner into right that dropped for a base hit. The ball squirted by the fielder, allowing Newton to score, to put the Mets back ahead, 3-2.

It was Newton once more with insurance for the Mets in the ninth. Kleszcz and CF Pete Crow-Armstrong (1-4, BB, SO) drew walks before the Willemstad, Curaçao native sizzled a liner into left for a run-producing knock to extend their lead to two, 4-2.

RHP Reyson Santos (1.0 IP, BB) permitted the tying run to come to the plate with a one-out walk, but that was as close as Daytona would get. The 22-year-old induced a pair of fly balls to the outfield to seal the contest and his second save of the year.

Like Spiers, St. Lucie RHP Luis Moreno (3.2 IP, R, 4 BB, 6 SO) was saddled with a no-decision despite a strong performance. The San Cristobal, D.R. native did not yield a hit and one unearned run over 3.2 innings of work.

LHP Cam Opp (3.1 IP, 3 H, R, 3 BB, 5 SO) stifled the Tortugas' bats out of the bullpen. The Army West Point alum punched out five and surrendered one unearned tally over 3.1 innings to garner his first professional victory. RHP Tanner Cooper (1.0 IP, H, R, ER, 2 BB, SO) suffered the defeat in relief for Daytona.

