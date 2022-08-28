Tortugas and Hammerheads' Season-Series Finale Canceled on Sunday

August 28, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas' scheduled game on Sunday afternoon against the Jupiter Hammerheads at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium has been canceled due to inclement weather and the threat of further inclement weather throughout the day. Since both teams do not meet again before the second half concludes on September 11, Sunday's season-series finale will not be rescheduled.

Following Monday's league-wide off day, Daytona will attempt to push their win streak to four straight when they return to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium to open up a six-game road series with the Palm Beach Cardinals, Florida State League affiliate of the Palm Beach Cardinals. Neither team has announced a probable starter for the series lid-lifter on Tuesday night. Coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network will begin on the MiLB First Pitch app and www.daytonatortugas.com at 6:15 p.m. leading up to the 6:30 p.m. first pitch from RDCS.

The Tortugas will return to Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Tuesday, September 6, to open up their final homestand of the 2022 regular season against the Tampa Tarpons, the Florida State League affiliate of the New York Yankees. The series opens with another Shell Yeah Cookout. The $15 add-on includes the full "Bases Loaded" menu during a 90-minute buffet with hot dogs, hamburgers, pulled pork, baked beans, cookies, Pepsi products, and more. It is also a Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Radiology Associates Imaging. The Tortugas will don unique pink-clad uniforms that will be auctioned off at the end of the season with all proceeds to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer. Silver Sluggers Night presented by Conviva is a part of the festivities. The exclusive 60-and-older club features deals at the team store, concession stands for members, and more. The series opener also marks a Taco Tuesday with options at the concession stands starting at just $3.

Multi-game plans, group packages, and single-game tickets are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.