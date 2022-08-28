Sunday's Game vs. Palm Beach Canceled

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Sunday's series finale between the St. Lucie Mets and Palm Beach Cardinals at Clover Park was canceled due to wet grounds and more rain in the forecast.

Since the teams do not play again in the regular season the game will not be made up.

Fans with tickets to Sunday's game can exchange those tickets for any games next week.

The Mets (67-51, 27-26) are off on Monday. They continue their home stand on Tuesday against the Jupiter Hammerheads. The six-game series will be the last home series of the regular season at Clover Park.

