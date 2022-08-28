Pitching Dominate as Bats Wake up in Series Finale

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Marauders keep their push for the postseason strong as a trio of home runs lead the way in a 4-0 victory over the Dunedin Blue Jays, Sunday at LEECOM Park.

The game was quiet till the bottom of the third when Tsung-Che Cheng singled with one out. After a stole base, the next batter Jack Brannigan powered a ball over the left-center fence to put Bradenton up 2-0.

In the bottom of the sixth, Pirates top prospect Henry Davis crushed a ball to left that hit off the light pole in left to extend the lead to 3-0.

With the score still 3-0, Bubba Chandler stepped up with one out and obliterated a pitch in to the Marauders bullpen for his first Low-A homerun and cap the scoring at 4-0.

Marauders pitching dazzled as well as Po-Yu Chen earned the win tossing five innings allowing just two hits while fanning four. Darvin Garcia entered the game with the basses loaded and one out in the seventh. He worked out of the jam without allowing a run and earned a hold in his 2.1 innings of work. Luigi Hernandez earned the save after facing just one batter who grounded out.

The Marauders open their final home series of the season on Tuesday at LECOM Park against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, Single-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

