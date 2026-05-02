Toronto Tempo vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 1, 2026
Published on May 2, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Toronto Tempo YouTube Video
The Minnesota Lynx defeat the Toronto Tempo 73-66 and finish 3-0 in preseason play
Emma Cechova led all scorers with 16 PTS, 6 REB & 4 BLKS. Kayla McBride and Olivia Miles contributed 13 PTS each.
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
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