Toronto Sceptres Returning to Scotiabank Arena

December 4, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

TORONTO - The Toronto Sceptres and the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL), in association with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), announced today that the Saturday, Jan. 25 game between Toronto and the New York Sirens will be played at Scotiabank Arena, home of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs.

Last season, the Toronto Sceptres - then known as PWHL Toronto - played to a sold-out crowd of 19,285 fans against Montréal. Toronto secured a 3-0 win and the game broke the all-time attendance record for a women's hockey game, until the record was broken again later that season in Montréal with the same teams.

"In the inaugural season of the PWHL, we saw our city show up for us time and time again. We sold out every home game, including selling out our game at Scotiabank Arena in less than a day," says Sceptres captain Blayre Turnbull. "We cannot wait to return to Scotiabank Arena! Having the chance to play at Toronto's iconic venue again is very exciting and an incredible experience to share with the newest members of our team."

The 2 p.m. puck drop at Scotiabank Arena will be the only chance fans get to see the Sceptres in Toronto in January. The team plays six games on the road in January due to their new primary home venue - Coca-Cola Coliseum - hosting the Toronto International Boat Show.

Tickets for the Scotiabank Arena game will be available starting with presales beginning Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the general on-sale on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets can be purchased at thepwhl.com/tickets. Fans can sign up online for the Toronto Sceptres newsletter, The Beacon, here for priority access.

