New York Sirens Announce Roster Updates

December 4, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Sirens today announced the signing of forward Kayla Vespa to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement (SPA).

"Through her passion, speed, and consistency, Kayla brings a unique energy to every shift," said Sirens General Manager Pascal Daoust. "This makes her the kind of teammate you want by your side in battle."

Vespa, who began the season on the team's Reserve Player list, appeared in 23 games for New York during the inaugural season, scoring two goals and one assist for three points. A native of Hamilton, Ontario, Vespa spent her NCAA career at St. Lawrence University in Potsdam, NY.

In a corresponding roster move, the Sirens have placed forward Jill Saulnier on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) due to an upper-body injury sustained on Dec. 1 against Minnesota.

