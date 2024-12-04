Boston Fleet Fall to Minnesota Frost, 2-1 in Home Opener

December 4, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

LOWELL, MA - In a rematch of the inaugural PWHL Finals for the Walter Cup, Minnesota and Boston made it clear that the rivalry carried over the summer and into the new season as the Frost eked out a 2-1 win over the Fleet in a physical and tightly fought game. Dominique Petrie's second goal of the season proved to be the game-winner, scored midway through the third period. Hilary Knight scored the Fleet's lone goal, her second tally of the season, early in the third period to tie the game 1-1. Minnesota's Michela Cava opened the scoring in the first period and Maddie Rooney recorded 19 saves in her first start of the season. Aerin Frankel, in her second straight start of the campaign for the Fleet, made 26 saves.

QUOTES

Minnesota forward Michela Cava on chemistry with her linemates: "I think following last year, and then this year, I feel like the three of us have really good chemistry and we work together to make our line what it is. Kendall (Coyne Schofield) on that goal ended up getting the puck back so it's all three of us doing one job and it leads to a nice goal or a nice play. It's been a lot of fun to play with them and I think it's just going to keep getting better."

Minnesota head coach Ken Klee on returning to the Tsongas Center and defending the Walter Cup in Season Two: "It's hard to win this thing and now we have players who are learning every game it's going to be a one goal game. Every game is going to be tight and every game is going to be contested. It's really exciting for our players and coaches and the fans."

Boston captain Hilary Knight on the first home game as the Fleet: "It's special. It's part of the identity and the legacy we want to build here in Boston. Not saying the crowd was any lesser last year, because it was electric, but looking forward to continuing to build on the Fleet identity. We have great fans, and we really want to win in front of them. We came up short tonight."

Boston head coach Courtney Kessel on the message to the team: "I would just say do the small things [better]. We can't turn pucks over at the blue line. Tonight, I don't think it was a lack of offense or defense, it is just the mistakes that happen."

NOTABLES

Minnesota's Michela Cava (1G) and Taylor Heise (1A) each recorded their first points of the season. Heise also assisted on Cava's goal in Game 5 of the PWHL Finals to win the Walter Cup at Tsongas Center. The duo co-led the PWHL Playoffs with eight points apiece, with Cava recording 4G, 4A and Heise putting up 3G, 5A in 10 games played to earn MVP honors.

Minnesota's Mellissa Channell-Watkins recorded her first point of the season, the primary assist on Dominique Petrie's third period goal. Petrie's goal was her second through her first two PWHL games, and she now sits tied with New York's Sarah Fillier for the rookie goal scoring lead.

Hilary Knight recorded her second goal of the season in as many games. Last season, Knight didn't score her second goal until Boston's 11th game. Hannah Brandt and Emily Brown recorded their first points of the season for the Fleet, assisting on Knight's goal.

Maddie Rooney made 19 saves in her first start of the season for the Frost, backstopping the team to their first win.

Boston second round draft pick Daniela Pejšová made her official PWHL debut. The defender, selected seventh overall, played 12:05 and finished the game with two hits and one shot on goal.

Fleet free agent signee Emma Greco played 8:17 in her first game against her former team, recording two hits.

For the second game in a row, Minnesota defender Sophie Jaques led all players in shots on goal, recording a game-high of five. She has also recorded an assist in both games to open the campaign.

Frost defender Lee Stecklein led all players in time-on-ice, logging 24:07. Knight played the most minutes for Boston -- and amongst all forwards--with 23:00 time-on-ice.

The Fleet's loss ends their five-game regular-season home winning streak.

Tonight's game was the first of the young 2024-25 season where neither team scored on the power play. Minnesota remains the only PWHL team without a power play goal this season-- while the league's other five teams capitalized on the advantage in their opening games. The Frost are 0/5 on the power play through two games.

At 17:59 of the second period, Maggie Flaherty (MIN) was assessed a penalty for an illegal check to the head. In accordance with PWHL Rule 48, all infractions that are called for illegal checks to the head shall be reviewed automatically by the on-ice officials with the PWHL Central Situation Room. Upon review, and at the discretion of the officials, the contact was determined to be accidental, and the infraction was reduced to a minor penalty.

With the Fleet's loss, home teams are now 3-2 to open the 2024-25 campaign. Last season, PWHL teams were 1-5 in home openers, with Minnesota picking up the only victory. 

SCORESHEET RECAP

Minnesota 0 1 1 - 2 Boston 0 0 1 - 1

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Pejsova Bos (tripping), 1:20; Digirolamo Bos (interference), 11:57; Brown Bos (delay of game), 19:55.

2nd Period-1, Minnesota, Cava 1 (Heise), 7:25. Penalties-Flaherty Min (check to the head (accidental)), 17:59.

3rd Period-2, Boston, Knight 2 (Brown, Brandt), 4:01. 3, Minnesota, Petrie 2 (Channell-Watkins, Jaques), 9:22. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Minnesota 9-11-8-28. Boston 7-4-9-20.

Power Play Opportunities-Minnesota 0 / 3; Boston 0 / 1.

Goalies-Minnesota, Rooney 1-0-0-0 (20 shots-19 saves). Boston, Frankel 0-2-0-0 (28 shots-26 saves).

A-3,811

THREE STARS

1. Dominique Petrie (MIN) G, GWG

2. Hilary Knight (BOS) 1G

3. Michela Cava (MIN) 1G

STANDINGS

Minnesota (1-0-1-0) - 4 PTS - 2nd Place (TIED)

Boston (0-0-0-2) - 0 PTS - 6th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Minnesota: Saturday, December 7 at Toronto Boston: Sunday, December 8 vs New York

