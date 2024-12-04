First Overall Pick Sarah Fillier Nets First Two PWHL Goals to Lead Sirens to Dominant 4-1 Win over Montréal

December 4, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







LAVAL, QC - There was no spectacular comeback in the script for the Montréal Victoire this time, as they fell 4-1 to the New York Sirens in their second outing of the season on Wednesday night in front of 5,415 loud fans at Place Bell. New York's dynamic duo of Sarah Fillier and Alex Carpenter was once again lethal, as Fillier scored her first two goals in the PWHL and added an assist, while her teammate scored the game-winning goal midway through the third period to keep the team unbeaten.

QUOTES

New York Captain Micah Zandee-Hart on having Sarah Fillier as a teammate: "She's one of those players that as a D, I don't like playing against because it means I have to be aware every time she's on the ice. But as her teammate, I love being on the ice with her, competing with her, and you saw what she did tonight."

New York Head Coach Greg Fargo on Fillier's dominance: "I don't know that there's a person around the hockey world that didn't think she could come in and dominate. She has been doing it at a high level and on the world's biggest stage. I think Sarah was ready for this challenge and for the next level, because she's been dominating since college prior to getting here."

Montréal Head Coach Kori Cheverie: "It was clear that we didn't have our A-game and we talked about that in between periods, and how at times that will happen, that we don't have everything clicking. But it's about how do you find your B-game when your A-game isn't going. We wanted to simplify some things, and we didn't get the simplification that we needed."

Montréal rookie Cayla Barnes on scoring her first career-goal, assisted by her former Ohio State University teammate Jennifer Gardiner, one game after Gardiner netted her first goal on a pass from Barnes: "For me to do that the other night, and she Uno-reversed it to me tonight, it's exciting and I'm happy she was able to make that pass and that I was able to capitalize on it at a moment that we needed the energy. I'm just happy we got that opportunity."

NOTABLES

New York is the PWHL's only undefeated team after their first two games and is the only team in the league to have played both games on the road. Last season, the Sirens also opened the season with five points in their first two road games.

Sirens first overall draft pick Sarah Fillier scored her first two career goals and recorded the first three-point game of her PWHL career. She leads the PWHL with five points (2G, 3A) in two games.

Alex Carpenter (NY) leads the PWHL with three goals following her second straight game-winner. All three of her goals have been assisted by Fillier.

Jessie Eldridge (NY) recorded primary assists on both Fillier goals and has opened the season with back-to-back two-point performances. She also had two assists in her final game of Season One.

Victoire fifth overall draft pick Cayla Barnes scored her first career PWHL goal, assisted by second round draft pick Jennifer Gardiner. The former Ohio State Buckeyes have recorded points in their first two career games.

Sirens third round pick Allyson Simpson recorded her first career PWHL point.

Jade Downie-Landry (NY) scored the team's first shorthanded Jailbreak goal of the season and first of her career. It was also the first time the native of St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, QC has recorded a PWHL point in three games in her home province.

Sirens captain Micah Zandee-Hart has recorded an assist in both games to start the season.

Corinne Schroeder (NY) is the first PWHL goaltender to earn two wins this season. Her first five wins of the inaugural season were all recorded on the road.

Sirens rookie defender Maja Nylén Persson was credited with 26:21 time on ice to lead all players, skating alongside Jaime Bourbonnais on the team's top pairing.

Catherine Dubois (MTL) made her season debut and played 9:29 on the team's fourth line.

Taylor Baker (NY) and Kayla Vespa (NY) both played in their first games of the season. Vespa was just recently activated from the team's Reserve Player list with a Standard Player Agreement.

New York set an all-time team record with 36 shots on goal. Their 18 shots in the first period is also the team's new single-period record.

Tonight marked the fifth straight PWHL game with a power play goal to start the season.

SCORESHEET RECAP

New York 1 0 3 - 4

Montréal 0 1 0 - 1

1st Period-1, New York, Fillier 1 (Eldridge), 11:32. Penalties-O'Neill Mtl (tripping), 3:57; Dalton Mtl (hooking), 8:36.

2nd Period-2, Montréal, Barnes 1 (Gardiner), 1:05. Penalties-Fillier Ny (cross checking), 7:27.

3rd Period-3, New York, Carpenter 3 (Fillier, Simpson), 9:09. 4, New York, Downie-Landry 1 17:46 (SH EN). 5, New York, Fillier 2 (Eldridge, Zandee-Hart), 19:42 (PP). Penalties-Giguère Ny (delay of game), 4:48; Kjellbin Mtl (tripping), 10:18; Bourbonnais Ny (tripping), 17:00; Ambrose Mtl (kneeing), 19:32.

Shots on Goal-New York 18-8-10-36. Montréal 4-10-15-29.

Power Play Opportunities-New York 1 / 4; Montréal 0 / 3.

Goalies-New York, Schroeder 2-0-0-0 (29 shots-28 saves). Montréal, Desbiens 1-1-0-0 (35 shots-32 saves).

A-5,415

THREE STARS

1. Sarah Fillier (NY) 2G, 1A

2. Cayla Barnes (MTL) 1G

3. Corinne Schroeder (NY) 28 SV

STANDINGS

New York (1-1-0-0) - 5 PTS - 1st Place

Montréal (0-1-0-1) - 2 PTS - 5th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Montréal: Friday, December 6 at Ottawa (Canadian Tire Centre)

New York: Sunday, December 8 at Boston (Tsongas Center)

