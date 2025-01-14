Toronto Reaches Deal to Send RB Adeboboye to Ottawa

January 14, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced they have traded Canadian RB Dan Adeboboye to Ottawa in exchange for a conditional 2026 fifth-round draft pick and the negotiation rights to American DL Andre Carter.

Carter (6'5"/270lbs) spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024 after being signed as an undrafted free agent by the Jags in May. The defensive lineman played one season at Indiana University in 2023 tallying 49 tackles, 11 for loss, and two sacks in 12 games played for the Hoosiers. Before playing at IU, the Detroit native played five seasons with Western Michigan (2018-2022) where he recorded 132 tackles, 28 for loss, 12.5 sacks, one interception, and five forced fumbles in 47 games.

"Dan contributed, both on the field and away from it, to two championships in his three seasons here and we want to thank him for his hard work, professionalism, and dedication as a player and person." said Argos Head Coach Ryan Dinwiddie.

