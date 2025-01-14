RedBlacks Acquire National RB Daniel Adeboboye from Argos

January 14, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS have completed a trade with the Toronto Argonauts, acquiring National running back Daniel Adeboboye in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, and a negotiation list player.

"Daniel is a proven contributor in our league, both at running back and on special teams," said REDBLACKS General Manager Shawn Burke. "We welcome him to Ottawa, and are excited to have him join our organization."

The full trade breakdown is as follows:

To Ottawa:

National RB Daniel Adeboboye

To Toronto:

2026 Conditional fifth round pick

Negotiation list player

The 25-year-old Adeboboye appeared in all 18 games for the Double Blue in 2024, rushing 63 times for 244 yards, and making six catches for 40 yards. The Mississauga native also chipped in on special teams, helping the Argos to capture their second Grey Cup in three seasons.

A two-time Grey Cup champion, Adeboboye was drafted in the second round, 15th overall by the Argos in 2022. The Bryant Bulldogs product debuted by suiting up in every game of his rookie season, rushing the ball 15 times for 72 yards, and making four catches for 16 yards, capping the year off with a Grey Cup victory. 2023 saw Adeboboye set career highs across the board, with 287 rushing yards and a touchdown on 41 carries, and eight catches for 71 yards.

