RedBlacks Extend Cleyon Laing Through 2026

January 14, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - Four-time CFL East All-Star, and two-time Grey Cup champion Cleyon Laing is no longer set to hit free agency after the 2025 season, as the Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed the standout Canadian defensive lineman to a contract extension through 2026.

"Cleyon's importance to our football club cannot be overstated," said REDBLACKS Head Coach Bob Dyce. "He is an elite Canadian defensive lineman, and one of the pillars of our leadership group both on and off the field. We are extremely pleased to have him locked in for two more years."

The 34-year-old Laing showed no signs of slowing down in 2024, starting in all 18 games for the third consecutive season. He recorded 25 tackles, along with four sacks, including the 50th of his career on September 21 vs Montreal. Laing's production served as a critical component of a REDBLACKS defence that finished tied for second in the CFL with 39 total sacks, third in tackles for loss, and second in forced fumbles.

A native of Edmonton, Laing played his college football at Iowa State, and was drafted in the second round, ninth overall by the Toronto Argonauts in 2012. He spent three seasons with the Argos, earning CFL East All-Star honours in 2015, before enjoying an NFL stint with the Miami Dolphins. Laing signed with the REDBLACKS on November 2, 2016, helping them win their first Grey Cup in franchise history, before signing back in Toronto. He'd spend another three seasons with the Boatmen, earning three more divisional All-Star nods and another Grey Cup, before re-joining the REDBLACKS in 2020, where he has remained since.

All told, Laing has appeared in 142 CFL games, racking up 248 total tackles, 50 sacks, and four forced fumbles.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from January 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.