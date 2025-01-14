Arrow up Documentary Continues with 'Home Turf' Series Premiering on January 20

January 14, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - The BC Lions are proud to announce the return of Arrow Up, a special documentary series that takes an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the team's 2024 season. The first trailer can be viewed HERE.

Premiering on Monday, January 20, Arrow Up: Home Turf offers a new perspective by diving into the personal lives of key players Sean Whyte, T.J. Lee and David Mackie. Home Turf gives fans an intimate look at their homes, families and the moments that shape them beyond the day-to-day grind of football.

"Each player we documented away from the field has a fascinating story to tell from a season for the Lions like no other," said Nik Kowalski, the Lions' manager of digital media.

"When you blend it together with the rollercoaster on the field, it brings even more light to each player's experience. We couldn't undertake this powerful project without the support of these players and our football operations staff providing us the access needed to tell these stories."

While the series focuses on the home lives of these players, it also takes viewers inside the locker room, onto the field and behind the scenes of a CFL team in action.

From the emotional highs and tough lows of the 2024 season, starting with sky-high expectations in a Grey Cup hosting year and including the return of Nathan Rourke plus the raw moments of recovery, leadership, and triumph, this series provides an unfiltered, all-access pass to what it takes to be a professional football player in Canada.

Fans can catch the premiere of Arrow Up: Home Turf next Monday on our YouTube channel. Leading up to the premiere, the BC Lions will be sharing more exclusive trailers, sneak peeks, and behind-the-scenes content on their social channels.

