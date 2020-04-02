Toronto Marlies Sign Gordie Green and Bobby McMann

April 2, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed forwards Gordie Green and Bobby McMann to two-year AHL contracts.

Green, 23, played in 34 games with Miami University (NCAA) this season as team captain and registered a career-high 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists). In 145 games with Miami University, the Ann Arbor, MI native recorded 115 career points (48 goals, 67 assists) and 64 penalty minutes.

McMann, 23, recorded a team-high 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 34 games with Colgate University (NCAA) while serving as team captain. The Wainwright, AB native was nominated for the Hobey Baker Award this season. In 145 games with Colgate University, McMann collected 92 points (37 goals, 55 assists) and 122 penalty minutes.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The current Toronto Maple Leafs roster features 12 players who were developed with the Marlies (Travis Dermott, Pierre Engvall, Frederik Gauthier, Justin Holl, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson, Kasperi Kapanen, Martin Marincin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Calle Rosen and Rasmus Sandin).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.