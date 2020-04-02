Syracuse Crunch Announce Fuel the Force Initiative with Tully's Good Times and CopperTop Tavern

April 2, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have partnered with Tully's Good Times and CopperTop Tavern to feed healthcare workers on the front lines against COVID-19 at Upstate University Hospital with the Fuel the Force initiative.

Upstate University Hospital has healthcare workers on both the main campus and community campus who are screening and treating patients effected by COVID-19. The Fuel the Force initiative will provide these invaluable front-line workers at Upstate University Hospital with meals as they work extended shifts for the Syracuse community.

The Crunch are collecting donations to help Fuel the Force and support two local restaurants. The Crunch Foundation will match fan donations up to $1,000 to help Fuel the Force with food from Tully's Good Times and CopperTop Tavern. To donate, text CRUNCH to 76278 or visit www.syracusecrunch.com/fueltheforce.

"Every donation, large or small, will have a great impact on the brave individuals from our community on the front lines as they battle to save lives on a daily basis," said Crunch owner Howard Dolgon. "We are so proud of their selfless efforts and hope that everyone will join in support."

For every dollar donated to the Fuel the Force initiative, fans will be entered into a raffle to win a custom authentic Crunch jersey.

Upstate University Hospital is the main clinical site of Upstate Medical University. As the area's only academic medical university it is the largest employer in the region. As a medical enterprise, Upstate serves 1.8 million people, covering a service area that is one-third of NY state. It is the region's only Level 1 trauma center, the first Comprehensive Stroke Center, has the Upstate Cancer Center and offers dozens of specialty clinics. Its 715 licensed beds include the Golisano Children's Hospital and its Community Hospital. Upstate is responding to COVID-19 in concert with local providers and county, state and federal offices and agencies. For the latest information, please visit upstate.edu.

Tickets packages for the 2020-21 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.