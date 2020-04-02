Simulated Game Saturday, Best of Radio Broadcast Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. -The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the club will host another pair of broadcasts this weekend, featuring the team's second simulated game and another "Best Of Roadrunners Radio" replay on Fox Sports 1450 AM.

Friday at 7 p.m. "The Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny will relive the team's 8-3 victory over the Bakersfield Condors that took place November 27, 2019. Led by a monstrous first period, Tucson opened their Thanksgiving Eve affair by scoring five goals in a period for just the second time in team history.

Saturday night the team will host another simulated game on their Youtube channel, playing the "Fan Appreciation Night" game that was originally scheduled to be played at Tucson Arena this weekend against the Bakersfield Condors. Coverage will begin at 7 p.m. and will once again be voiced by the Roadrunners broadcast voice. Fans will have the opportunity to win prizes both by engaging with the broadcast on the team's social media platforms and seat locations of Roadrunners Season Ticket Members being read throughout the airing.

Prizes Include:

Twenty (20) Chic-Fil-A Breakfast Sandwiches

Ten (10) $50 Beyond Bread Gift Certificates

Five (5) O'Reilly Chevrolet Prize Packs (Includes A Free Oil Change)

Five (5) Three-Month Memberships to the Tucson J

Five (5) One-Month Memberships to the Tucson J

Five (5) $20 KG's Westside Café Gift Certificates

Five (5) Roadrunners Prize Packs

