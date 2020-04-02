Join the Griffins in Helping Kids' Food Basket's COVID-19 Emergency Response

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The West Michigan community is encouraged to join the Grand Rapids Griffins, forward Chris Terry, vice president of community relations and broadcasting Bob Kaser, and Meijer in support of Kids' Food Basket's COVID-19 emergency response and be a part of the local solution to childhood hunger.

A virus will not and cannot stop hunger, and Kids' Food Basket is committed to its goal of providing kids with healthy and nutritious food.

"For 18 years, this community has counted on Kids' Food Basket to show up when our kids and families needed us most. Now, because West Michigan children no longer have the safety net of school and school meals, it's partnerships like the Griffins that allow us the ability to help thousands of children and families meet a simple but critical need - the nourishment of an evening meal made with love," said Kids' Food Basket president and founding CEO Bridget Clark Whitney. "From day one of the school closures, Kids' Food Basket has been on the front line. This is who we are. This is what we do. Together as a community we will get through this critical time and support those who need help the most."

Donations can be made here via everydayhero. Every gift of any amount helps, and every $50 donated enables Kids' Food Basket to provide seven families with meal bags. Those who give $25-$49 will receive recognition on griffinshockey.com, $50-$74 donors will be entered to win 2020-21 VIP ticket packages and team-signed Griffins memorabilia, and those who give $75 or more will be entered to win a round of golf with Terry at Egypt Valley Country Club.

To help start the Griffins' contributions and the goal of $10,000, Terry supplied $500 and Kaser and Meijer each added $250. The Griffins held a fundraiser last Friday when Brian Lashoff and Dominik Shine virtually faced off against fans in NHL20, an event that was live streamed on Twitch. The fundraiser helped raise about $1,100 combined between fan donations as well as Calvin Pickard, who chipped in for every save made in the stream and totaled over $325, and Eric Tangradi, who gave for every goal and equaled $250.

