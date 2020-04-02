San Diego Gulls, Anaheim Ducks & Anaheim Arena Management Announce Plan for Part-Time Employees

Anaheim Ducks and San Diego Gulls Owners Henry and Susan Samueli today informed part-time employees of their sports and event management companies that all 2,100 part-time staff members will be paid for current or future rescheduled, postponed or canceled events through June 30. This includes all programs and events at Honda Center as well as each of the nine ice and inline sports facilities, the San Diego Gulls, and JT Schmid's Restaurant and Brewery. The decision was made in order to help minimize the financial impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on staff and their families.

Included are all programs at each of The Rinks' ice and inline venues, in addition to Great Park Ice, one of the largest ice facilities in the nation. Every event previously scheduled to take place between April 1 and June 30 that does not occur as scheduled will be paid to part-time employees. All ice and inline venues are currently closed until further notice.

Following is a statement from Tim Ryan, President/Chief Executive Officer of Anaheim Arena Management:

"The Samueli family's primary concern is the welfare of their employees. Today is another example of their kindness, generosity and support for the local community. As a result of their decision, 2,100 dedicated part-time staff members will have one less immediate concern during this significant health crisis. We join them in wishing everybody good health during this unprecedented time."

