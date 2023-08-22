Toronto Marlies Sign Defenceman David Farrance

The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed defencemen David Farrance to a one-year AHL contract.

Farrance, 24, skated in 14 games with the Chicago Wolves (AHL) this past season before being acquired by the Colorado Eagles. With the Eagles, he recorded two goals and 17 assists in 31 games. Prior to his professional career, the Victor, New York native skated in 113 games with Boston University (NCAA) and registered 88 points (26 goals, 62 assists). He was named a Hobey Baker Award finalist in 2020-21. Farrance was originally selected in the third round (92nd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft by the Nashville Predators.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 148 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The 2022-23 Maple Leafs roster featured 11 players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Nick Abruzzese, Kyle Clifford, Pontus Holmberg, Timothy Liljegren, Bobby McMann, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nicholas Robertson, Alex Steeves, Joseph Woll.

