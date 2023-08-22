Phantoms Announce Away Game Schedule Changes
August 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced changes to the schedule affecting two of the team's away games in the 2023-24 season. Lehigh Valley's home schedule for the upcoming season remains unaffected.
The Phantoms will now have a game at the Hershey Bears on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM. There will no longer be a game at Hershey on February 14, 2024.
A game at the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday, January 20, 2024 will now start at 7:00 PM. This is a change from the previously announced start of 12:30 PM.
SUMMARY:
Add - November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM at Hershey
Remove - February 14, 2024 at 7:00 PM at Hershey
Time Change - Saturday, January 20 at Cleveland now at 7:00 PM
The NHL returns to PPL Center with the second annual Rookie Series in September. The Philadelphia Flyers take on the New York Rangers in a renewal of their great rivalry as the team's top prospects square off for a pair of games in the Lehigh Valley.
Tickets for the Rookie Series are available at PPLCenter.com
ROOKIE SERIES
Friday, September 15 (7:05 p.m.) - Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers
Saturday, September 16 (5:05 p.m.) - Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from August 22, 2023
- Phantoms Announce Away Game Schedule Changes - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Announce Changes to 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Announce Date Change for Road Game at Cleveland - Hershey Bears
- San Diego Gulls Name Aaron Cooney TV and Radio Play-By-Play Announcer - San Diego Gulls
- Toronto Marlies Sign Defenceman David Farrance - Toronto Marlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.