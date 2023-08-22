Phantoms Announce Away Game Schedule Changes

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced changes to the schedule affecting two of the team's away games in the 2023-24 season. Lehigh Valley's home schedule for the upcoming season remains unaffected.

The Phantoms will now have a game at the Hershey Bears on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM. There will no longer be a game at Hershey on February 14, 2024.

A game at the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday, January 20, 2024 will now start at 7:00 PM. This is a change from the previously announced start of 12:30 PM.

SUMMARY:

Add - November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM at Hershey

Remove - February 14, 2024 at 7:00 PM at Hershey

Time Change - Saturday, January 20 at Cleveland now at 7:00 PM

The NHL returns to PPL Center with the second annual Rookie Series in September. The Philadelphia Flyers take on the New York Rangers in a renewal of their great rivalry as the team's top prospects square off for a pair of games in the Lehigh Valley.

Tickets for the Rookie Series are available at PPLCenter.com

ROOKIE SERIES

Friday, September 15 (7:05 p.m.) - Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers

Saturday, September 16 (5:05 p.m.) - Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers

