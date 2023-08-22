Bears Announce Date Change for Road Game at Cleveland

August 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The 2023 Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears announced today a change to the club's road schedule.

Hershey's road game at Cleveland originally scheduled for Thursday, March 21, 2024 will now be played on Friday, March 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Fans will be able to watch the game via AHLTV.com and can listen via the Bears Radio Network.

The Hershey Bears start the club's defense of the Calder Cup on Saturday, Oct. 14 as they open the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health. The 2023 Calder Cup win will be celebrated that night as the club raises its 12th championship banner ahead of a 7 p.m. puck drop at GIANT Center versus the Belleville Senators. For a complete season schedule, visit HersheyBears.com. Fans can score Calder Cup merchandise and secure Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season now! Single-game tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30 via Ticketmaster.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.