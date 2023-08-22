Monsters Announce Changes to 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule
August 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters and the American Hockey League announced the following date and time adjustments for scheduled home games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse during the 2023-24 regular season.
Date Changes:
The Monsters' home game originally scheduled for Thursday, February 1, vs. the Chicago Wolves at 7:00 p.m. will now be played on Friday, February 2, at 7:00 p.m.
The Monsters' home game originally scheduled for Sunday, February 11, vs. the Charlotte Checkers at 12:00 p.m. will now be played on Saturday, February 10, at 7:00 p.m.
The Monsters' home game originally scheduled for Thursday, March 21, vs. the Hershey Bears at 7:00 p.m. will now be played on Friday, March 22, at 7:00 p.m.
Time Changes:
The Monsters' home game on Saturday, January 20, vs. the Lehigh Valley Phantoms will now be played at 7:00 p.m.
The Monsters' home game on Saturday, February 3, vs. the Chicago Wolves will now be played at 1:00 p.m.
The Monsters' home game on Saturday, March 2, vs. the Chicago Wolves will now be played at 3:00 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from August 22, 2023
- Monsters Announce Changes to 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Announce Date Change for Road Game at Cleveland - Hershey Bears
- San Diego Gulls Name Aaron Cooney TV and Radio Play-By-Play Announcer - San Diego Gulls
- Toronto Marlies Sign Defenceman David Farrance - Toronto Marlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Announce Changes to 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule
- Monsters Host Annual 'Back to School Bash' with Immaculate Cleaning
- Monsters Recognized for Outstanding Fan Experience at AHL Awards
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule Presented by SeatGeek
- Monsters Reveal New Brand Identity with Evolved Colors, Logos and Marks