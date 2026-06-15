Cleveland Monsters Announce Summer and Fall Youth Hockey Programming

Published on June 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are excited to continue to Grow the Game across Northeast Ohio with the return of several summer youth hockey programs and an expanded Mini Monsters Learn to Play program presented by University Hospitals in the Fall. Kids of all skill levels can join in the offseason fun through the Summer Street Hockey Series presented by Clean Express Car Wash, Girls Grow the Game Street Hockey Clinic presented by First Federal Lakewood and Monsters On-Ice Clinic.

The Monsters and Ohio Hockey Project's Mini Monsters Learn to Play program presented by University Hospitals also continues to grow with three locations beginning in the Fall of 2026. Mini Monsters will hold sessions for kids ages three to 13 at Winterhurst Ice Arena, Cleveland Heights Recreation Center and the newly added John M. Coyne Recreation Center running twice a week from September to December.

In addition to the Summer and Fall programming, the Monsters will also host the annual Kivi Day goalie clinic and front office day of service in August in honor of Matiss Kivlenieks' birthday to pay tribute to the late goaltender while also giving back to the local community.

Summer Street Hockey Series presented by Clean Express Car Wash: The Summer Street Hockey Series will be open to all children ages five to 12 regardless of their hockey experience. Participants can enroll with just a $5 donation to the Monsters Community Foundation and will receive USA Hockey-certified instruction in the fundamentals of stick-handling, shooting and passing. Participants will also receive a Monsters t-shirt and a complimentary ticket to a 2026-27 Monsters home opener. In addition to the Summer Street Hockey Series, the Monsters will host a special all-girls clinic to continue expanding the team's Girls Grow the Game platform presented by First Federal Lakewood.

Each street hockey clinic has limited spots available. Players joining the clinics must wear closed-toed shoes and use the equipment provided by the Monsters. Parents can register their child starting today at clevelandmonsters.com/growthegame with time slots filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

2026 Monsters Summer Street Hockey Series (Boys and Girls)

Date Time Location Address

Saturday, July 25 11:00 a.m. to noon John M. Coyne Recreation Center 7600 Memphis Ave, Brooklyn, OH 44144

Saturday, August 1 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Center Ice Sports Complex 8319 Port Jackson Ave NW, North Canton, OH 44720

2026 All Girls Street Hockey Clinic

Date Time Location Address

Saturday, July 11 11:00 a.m. to noon Halloran Park 3550 W. 117th St, Cleveland, OH 44111

Monsters On-Ice Clinic: The Monsters annual On-Ice Clinic returns on Monday, July 27, through Thursday, July 30, with all sessions taking place at the Monsters' official practice facility at Brunswick Auto Mart Arena. Participants will receive on-ice instruction from Stanley Cup Champion and Cleveland Hockey Legend Jock Callander, as well as goaltending classes from Monsters Goaltending Coach Brad Thiessen. All skaters will receive an exclusive Monsters On-Ice Clinic jersey, specialty hat and four tickets to the 2026-27 home opener.

Players of all skill levels are encouraged to attend; however, graduation from a Learn to Play Program, as well as registration with a youth hockey association for the 2026-27 season is recommended. Full equipment is required for all skaters, including helmets with full cages, skates, gloves, shin guards, hockey pants, elbow pads, shoulder pads, and hockey sticks. Parents can register their child ages 5-12 for on-ice clinics HERE with time slots filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Mini Monsters presented by University Hospitals: The Monsters and Ohio Hockey Project are excited to announce an expanded Mini Monsters Learn to Play program presented by University Hospitals offered in three locations beginning in the Fall of 2026. Mini Monsters will hold sessions for kids ages three to 14 at Winterhurst Ice Arena, Cleveland Heights Recreation Center and the newly added John M. Coyne Recreation Center running twice a week from September to December.

The Mini Monsters Learn to Play program is designed to provide a simplified introductory hockey development pathway for boys and girls who are eager to learn the fundamentals of hockey in a fun and supportive environment. In partnership with Ohio Hockey Project, who will provide coaching and program development, the Mini Monsters introduces young athletes to the exciting world of hockey, focusing on basic skills, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

The three-month Mini Monsters program will include weekly instruction for all participants and rental of head-to-toe equipment including stick, helmet with cage, shoulder pads, elbow pads, hockey pants, shin guards, socks, neck guard, and hockey skates. The program registration fee is $300 and participants will also receive their own Mini Monsters hockey jersey.

2026 Fall-Winter Mini Monsters Programs Location Time Age Group

Winterhurst Ice Arena Thursday, 5:40 p.m. to 6:25 p.m. Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. 3-8 years old

Winterhurst Ice Arena Thursday, 6:25 p.m. to 7:10 p.m. Saturdays, 11:15 a.m. to noon 9-14 years old

Cleveland Heights Recreation Center Tuesdays, 5:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Saturdays, 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. 3-8 years old

Cleveland Heights Recreation Center Tuesdays, 5:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturdays, 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. 9-14 years old

John M. Coyne Recreation Center Fridays, 6:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sundays, 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. 3-8 years old

Participants must be proficient in skating and have participated in a learn to skate program prior to enrolling in the Mini Monsters program. To register a child for the Fall-Winter Session of the Mini Monsters Learn to Play Program at either location click here.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

The Monsters and Rocket Arena are proud hosts of the 2027 American Hockey League All-Star Classic that will take place on Sunday, February 7 and Monday, February 8, 2027. For up-to-date information on the 2027 AHL All-Star Classic visit clevelandmonsters.com/allstar







American Hockey League Stories from June 15, 2026

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