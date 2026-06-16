T-Birds Honored with Multiple Awards at AHL Team Business Meetings

Published on June 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Springfield Thunderbirds were honored amongst their peers with multiple award recognitions at the 2026 AHL Team Business Meetings presented by Victory Live in Grand Rapids.

Both the T-Birds' ticket sales and corporate sales departments received awards for reaching milestone benchmarks for the 2025-26 regular season. The ticket sales department hit the threshold of 600 new Full Season Equivalents (FSEs), the industry standard for measuring full- and partial-season ticket sales. That excellence in acquiring new ticket holders played a pivotal role in the T-Birds achieving 18 sellout crowds inside the MassMutual Center and an average capacity of 92.1%, or 6,258 fans.

"This recognition is a testament to the incredible support we continue to receive from our fans, partners, and the Western Massachusetts community," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "Reaching 600 new full-season equivalents once again reflects the dedication of our staff and the strength of the relationships we've built throughout the region. We're especially grateful to everyone who continues to make Thunderbirds hockey such a special part of this community."

On the corporate arm of the business, the T-Birds were recognized for achieving a renewal rate exceeding 90 percent in corporate cash accounts. In addition, for a third consecutive season, Matthew McRobbie earned top-3 marks in the AHL's Eastern Conference for corporate sales revenue.

"The relationships we build with our corporate partners are the foundation of so much of what we're able to accomplish as an organization, both at the rink and throughout the community," said Costa. "Maintaining a stellar renewal rate speaks volumes about the value our partners see in the Thunderbirds brand and the commitment our staff makes to helping them achieve their goals. We're especially proud of Matthew McRobbie for once again ranking among the top corporate sales performers in the Eastern Conference, a reflection of his professionalism, work ethic, and dedication to serving our partners every day."

Thunderbirds' 2026-27 season tickets are available now - fans can reserve their seat by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).







American Hockey League Stories from June 15, 2026

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