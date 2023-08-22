San Diego Gulls Name Aaron Cooney TV and Radio Play-By-Play Announcer

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has named Aaron Cooney television and radio play-by-play announcer. Cooney becomes the voice of the Gulls for all preseason, regular season and postseason games televised on AHL TV, Fox 5 San Diego and the Gulls Audio Network, the organization's 24/7 audio streaming network.

Cooney returns to the Gulls after spending the 2022-23 season with the NHL's Los Angeles Kings. He served as San Diego's Director of Communications and Broadcasting for two seasons from 2021-22, overseeing external media and public relations while serving as the Executive Producer of the team's Gulls All Access magazine-style show on Fox 5. Additionally, Cooney assumed play-by-play responsibilities on three different occasions, calling Gulls games both home and on the road.

Cooney spent nearly eight years with the Erie Otters as the team's Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations. In that role, he oversaw all play-by-play commentary for home and away games while managing day-to-day communications needs. During his final three years in Erie, he also served as the team's Director of Marketing and Partnerships, opening new avenues for revenue growth while maintaining the team's broadcast contracts and media obligations.

"I am thrilled to welcome Aaron Cooney back into the organization," Gulls President of Business Operations Matt Savant said. "We believe he is the perfect fit for our hockey club, combining his wealth of experience and knowledge with an engaging, fun personality that will resonate with San Diego hockey fans and connect to our community."

"I am overjoyed to rejoin the Gulls and immerse myself in San Diego's incredible hockey community once again," said Cooney. "I am deeply appreciative of the opportunity ahead of me with the organization as it's a true honor to be named the club's next broadcaster. I cannot wait to get started and deliver Gulls hockey to America's Finest Fans."

Prior to his professional experience, Cooney attended Point Park University in Pittsburgh, Penn. from 2009-12, earning a Bachelor of Arts - Radio & TV Broadcasting degree with a minor in Public Relations. Honors earned include the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System (IBS) Best Radio Sports Update Award (2013) and the IBS Best Play-by-Play Award (2010). He provided radio play-by-play commentary for various Point Park University athletic programs, including basketball (Men and Women), baseball, softball, and volleyball. In addition, Cooney served as host of Pioneer Sideline, the university's weekly sports television program featuring analysis, highlights, stories and updates on the school's athletic teams.

In addition to his television and radio play-by-play duties, Cooney will be a frequent contributor on all the Gulls' digital platforms. He will host team-focused podcasts and video features, which will be available on the team's website, social media platforms and mobile app, and will contribute written features to the team's website and game-day program. Cooney will also represent the club at its Signature Events and a plethora of community events that help connect the team to the community and provide educational opportunities, broaden access to the sport of hockey and address the health and wellness needs of the San Diego community.

Cooney will join Gulls color analyst BJ MacPherson in the broadcast booth, with MacPherson having called nearly 234 home games. MacPherson played 774 games of professional hockey in the AHL, West Coast Hockey League (WCHL) and International Hockey League from 1994-2001 and was a member of the WCHL Gulls from 1996-2001 where he scored 137-208=345 points and won four Taylor Cups with San Diego.

Coverage of the Gulls' 2023-24 season begins on Friday, Oct. 13 with the club's season-opening game at the Ontario Reign (7 p.m. PT). San Diego's full television and radio schedules will be released at a later date.

